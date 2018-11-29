“We will not approve the activation model,” he declared on Twitter, sharing an opinion piece critising the model published in Etelä-Saimaa on Wednesday.

Jarkko Eloranta, the chairperson of the Central Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions (SAK), says the activation model for unemployment security has turned out to be precisely the kind of unjust benefit slasher as predicted by SAK.

“It is frustrating that we pointed out that it would slash benefits and be unjust. Prime Minister Juha Sipilä’s (Centre) government paid no heed to such concerns, but now they have been proven warranted,” he added.

Eloranta later told Uusi Suomi that he does not expect the tripartite task force assigned to improve the much-berated activation model to come up with any major improvements. The government and labour market organisations are believed to be weighing up means such as allowing job seekers to demonstrate their activity by participating in employment services organised by trade unions.

“We don’t expect major improvements from the task force. The unemployment security and unemployment services are in need of a thorough overhaul,” he stated.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi