“I think we can reach an employment rate of 75 per cent, but it’ll require a massive education package and it’ll require that employment-based immigration is made easier,” he stated in an interview on YLE TV1 on Saturday.

Pekka Haavisto, the chairperson of the Green League, is confident that the employment rate can be raised to 75 per cent in Finland.

Haavisto explained that additional investments to, for example, enhance the efficiency of adult education are needed to tackle the labour market mismatch – to ensure unemployed job seekers have skills that are needed in the labour markets.

“We’ve got job vacancies, but we don’t have people with the skills needed for those jobs. It means we’ve got an education problem,” he argued.

Li Andersson, the chairperson of the Left Alliance, has floated the idea of reducing working hours by shifting either to a four-day work week or six-hour working day. Haavisto said he does not believe in the merits of reducing working hours across the board.

“It’d be better to increase flexibilities,” he stated YLE.

“What I’m talking about is allowing parents with children to do shorter work weeks or do more telecommuting. Fairly little has been done to promote telecommuting possibilities in the public sector,” said Haavisto.

He has declared that he will not seek a second term at the helm of the opposition party and will only lead the party through the upcoming elections into the Finnish Parliament and European Parliament. Media reports indicate that the party is considering rewarding him with a ministerial portfolio if it is part of the next ruling coalition.

Haavisto on Saturday declined to speculate on the distribution of ministerial portfolios but urged the party to think more broadly.

“The Green League is often told that it’s suitable for the environment minister’s post. But if you think about the major challenges, like combating climate change, the work is done at the Ministry of Employment and the Economy and the Ministry of Finance. You have to think more broadly,” he told the public broadcasting company

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi