“How can you do that in a difficult economic situation?” he asked in a blog on Puheenvuoro on Saturday.

Minister of Employment Jari Lindström (BR) has reminded that also the next government will face its fair share of unpleasant decisions if it intends to raise the employment rate to 75 per cent and, particularly, if the economic growth slows down or stops altogether.

“How can you successfully carry out the necessary reforms when the reforms and legislative projects carried out by this government have pushed the country occasionally to the brink of a general strike?”

Lindström pointed out that the positive economic situation has contributed greatly to the national employment rate rising almost to 72 per cent, the target adopted by the government of Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre). The economy, however, will ultimately be knocked off of its growth track and slip into recession.

“I have lent my face to many unpleasant decisions. Has it been easy? No way,” he said.

“I am absolutely certain that the next government won’t be able to avoid making heavy and unpleasant decisions – the kinds of decisions that will provoke anger also among the ruling parties’ supporters and voters,” he added.

Lindström also pleaded directly with voters to take certain campaign promises with a grain of salt.

“There has been vocal discussion about how policy making will become more humane and how some decisions will even be revoked,” he highlighted. “If someone tries to claim that they can avoid these kinds of unpleasant things, do not believe them.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi