Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) on Tuesday said the working group will be tasked with identifying more ambitious climate goals and concrete climate measures for the country, but not with drafting legislative proposals due to the proximity of the parliamentary elections.

Finnish parliamentary parties have agreed to establish a working group to outline new climate goals for Finland by 20 December.

“That much is absolutely clear,” he stated to reporters in the Finnish Parliament.

“The goal is to outline how we could do more – in terms of objectives – and see if there are concrete measures that’d allow us to do more in certain areas. We already have a good framework in place to meet the objectives of the Paris Agreement. But now that it has become clear that more needs to be done, we have to really get to work in Finland.”

Sipilä added that utilising new technologies to, for instance, capture and store carbon from the atmosphere will be key to combating climate change.

“I see a big opportunity for Finnish technology industries,” he said. “We already have the technology to do this and new technologies for further processing the stored carbon into new products are emerging at a rapid pace.”

“It’s a big opportunity to also boost employment in Finland,” told Sipilä.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi