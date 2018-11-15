Halla-Aho said in the European Parliament on Tuesday the GCM is “a misguided and dangerous” document that offers no solutions to tackling immigration and urged all member states not to join the declaration.

Jussi Halla-aho, the chairperson of the Finns Party and Member of the European Parliament, has expressed his strong reservations about the so-called global compact for migration (GCM), an exhaustive agreement on global migration prepared under the auspices of the United Nations.

“What Europe is facing is a century of migratory pressure from Africa and Middle East,” he predicted.

“This is an existential threat to our society. You simply can’t tackle this kind of a problem with a migration policy that’s only focused on the rights of the individual migrant, or by opening new legal avenues to Europe or by silencing criticism with hate speech legislation,” continued Halla-aho.

The European Union, he added, needs effective tools to limit mass immigration from the third world, tools that according to him are not offered by the GCM.

Laura Huhtasaari, a deputy chairperson of the Finns Party, expressed her concerns about the agreement last week in the Finnish Parliament.

“You claim that we’re about to sign it somewhere,” responded Timo Soini (BR), the Minister for Foreign Affairs. “We’re not about to sign it. It’ll be put forward for a vote at the UN General Assembly, in accordance with regular UN procedure. You should learn the facts before bringing up and making questions about these issues.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi