Saarikko and Kai Mykkänen (NCP), the Minister of the Interior, have participated actively in public debate concerning a legislative proposal that, according to Helsingin Sanomat , has been drafted in secrecy and would grant police significantly wider access to sensitive patient data.

The Finnish government will introduce no amendments to legislation on patient data during this electoral term, assures Annika Saarikko, the Minister of Family Affairs and Social Services.

Saarikko conceded in the Finnish Parliament on Thursday that legislative amendments regarding access to patient data are not possible this electoral term.

Both ministers also reminded last week that many have commented on the legislative project based on publicly available and partly erroneous information.

“The public debate has revolved around an ongoing preparatory project, which is something that ministers have yet been able to comment on. The objective of the preparatory work has at no point been to grant police access to confidential patient documents,” reads a press release from Saarikko and Mykkänen.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi