“I think it’s pretty clear [that the elections will have to be postponed], barring any miracles,” she stated on Wednesday.

The Finnish government has decided to postpone the first county elections from next spring to next autumn, confirms Anu Vehviläinen (Centre), the Minister of Local Government and Public Reforms.

The government was originally to hold the elections in conjunction with the upcoming elections to the European Parliament – on 23–26 May 2019. The Chancellor of Justice, however, ruled that the legislative amendments have to be enacted no later than six months prior to the elections to allow for sufficient time for preparation.

“Now that we’re this far into November, we should get the laws to the session hall at the turn of November and December,” said Vehviläinen.

The Parliament’s Social Affairs and Health Committee yesterday finalised its draft statement on another major component of the long-discussed social, health care and regional government reform: the bill to increase patients’ freedom of choice over their service provider.

The draft statement will next be considered by the Parliament’s Constitutional Law Committee. If the Constitutional Law Committee finds no fault with the draft statement, it will be sent back to the Social Affairs and Health Committee before the bill is put to a vote in the Finnish Parliament.

Vehviläinen said she does not expect the committee to expedite its work on the statement.

“The most important thing is to make the decisions before the end of this electoral term. That’s the most important thing. I won’t speculate on how it’ll be approached by the Constitutional Law Committee. As the Constitutional Law Committee has already looked at the bill once, I hope it can proceed in accordance with what the government proposed in its response,” she said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi