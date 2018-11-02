Haavisto announced his decision in his blog yesterday, viewing that the two elections scheduled for next spring will define the future direction for Finland.

Pekka Haavisto, an ex-chairperson and two-time presidential candidate of the Green League, has tossed his hat in the ring to lead the opposition party into the parliamentary elections held in Finland on 14 April 2019.

“Climate, equality, human rights and the quality of education are being discussed nationwide. The Greens’ party council will convene to select the next chairperson on Saturday. I will join the race,” he wrote.

He reminded that the circumstances surrounding the leadership election are exceptional due to there only being approximately six months to go until both the parliamentary and European elections. The next chairperson, he added, will definitely require the united support of the entire Green League.

Touko Aalto, the now ex-chairperson of the Green League, announced he is no longer able to perform his duties at the helm of the party in late October.

Haavisto on Thursday also viewed that the party council will have to have a thorough discussion about what it expects of the next chairperson. Is the chairperson expected to hand over the reins of the party after leading it through the two elections or to have enough support to win re-election in the party conference scheduled for June 2019.

The only other party member to join the leadership race is Outi Alanko-Kahiluoto, an ex-chairperson of the Green Parliamentary Group.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi