Both Emma Kari and Ville Niinistö, an ex-chairperson of the opposition party, stated recently they will not seek election as the interim successor of Touko Aalto, who last week announced his decision to step down as chairperson after struggling with depression and exhaustion for the past year.

The Green League’s list of candidates to lead it into the next parliamentary elections is becoming shorter and shorter.

“I ran for the position a year-and-a-half ago because I thought I would be able to offer value leadership with a new face and strong growth strategy. There is less than six months to go until the elections. The Green League needs someone more recognisable to lead it,” explained Kari.

The Greens, she added, will have an opportunity to take the country in a new direction as climate change is set to be a major issue heading into the elections to be held in April 2019.

“That is why the next chairperson has to be strong on climate issues,” viewed Kari.

The attention is therefore likely to shift to Pekka Haavisto, who, as an ex-chairperson, two-time presidential candidate and former Minister of the Environment, seems to have the acclaim and experience demanded by many party members.

Outi Alanko-Kahiluoto, a former chairperson of the Green Parliamentary Group, is currently the only party member to throw her hat in the leadership ring. The interim chairperson will lead the opposition party until its next party conference in June 2019.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi