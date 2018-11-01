Stubb announced his bid to become the lead candidate and, effectively, the next President of the European Commission on 2 October.

Alexander Stubb (NCP), a vice president at the European Investment Bank (EIB), has voiced his delight that he will have the opportunity to make his case for becoming the so-called lead candidate of the European People’s Party (EPP).

The EPP, which is to select its lead candidate for the next European elections in Helsinki, Finland, on 7–8 November, will organise a debate between the two candidates, Stubb and Manfred Weber of Germany, as part of its congress on Wednesday, 7 November, according to Dara Murphy, the campaign director for the EPP.

The debate, which is expected to last 30–40-minutes, will be held at the request of both candidates, added Murphy.

Stubb has repeatedly called for open dialogue and transparency in the nomination process. Weber, on the other hand, said recently he will neither announce his campaign platform nor participate in debates until he has been confirmed as the lead candidate of the EPP, sparking speculation about both his level of confidence and possible reluctance to debate his rival candidate.

Weber has been widely billed as the frontrunner to clinch the lead candidacy, having already received endorsements from the likes of Angela Merkel, the Chancellor of Germany. Stubb, meanwhile, has received endorsements from Estonia and Sweden.

Also the Finnish Christian Democratic Party has lent its support to Weber.

“We’ll back Weber to become the [lead candidate]. Our group approached the decision based on Christian democratic values,” Sari Essayah, the chairperson of the Christian Democrats, told Uusi Suomi on 23 October.

The 2019 European elections are to be held on 23–26 October.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi