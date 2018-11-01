Popular support for the opposition party therefore has not changed dramatically due to the heated dispute between trade unions and the government over measures to make laying off easier for small businesses, dropping only by 0.2 percentage points since September.

The Social Democratic Party would win well over a fifth (22%) of the vote if the parliamentary elections were held today, finds a poll commissioned by Alma Media.

The National Coalition has continued polling right below the 20-per cent mark for already seventh consecutive months, with the latest poll putting its popularity at 19.9 per cent.

The much-reported dispute between trade unions and the government has similarly yet to have a considerable impact on the Centre Party, which saw its popularity increase by 0.1 percentage points to 15.2 per cent between September and October.

The Green League, on the other hand, has seemingly managed to halt its slide in the poll. Alma Media reports that popular support for the opposition party jumped by 0.6 percentage points – a change that nevertheless falls within the poll’s margin of error – over the past month to 12.9 per cent.

The Left Alliance has continued to threaten to breach the 10 per cent-mark, with the poll putting its popularity at 9.5 per cent for the second month in succession.

Tietoykkönen interviewed a total of 1,500 people for the poll between 12 and 30 October. Almost three-quarters (73.8%) of the respondents were able and willing to indicate which party they would vote for if the parliamentary elections were held today.

The Finnish parliamentary elections will be held on 14 April 2019.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi