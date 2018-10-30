Karimäki on Tuesday reminded that the opposition party has only four days before it will choose its next, short-term chairperson following the resignation of Touko Aalto.

Jenni Karimäki, a university lecturer at the Centre for Parliamentary Studies of the University of Turku, has expressed her surprise at the uncertainty that continues to surround the upcoming extraordinary leadership election of the Green League.

“I would’ve thought that they would’ve gotten somehow organised over the weekend or no later than on Monday. Apparently this is a tough spot,” she commented in an interview on YLE Radio 1 on Tuesday.

The Green League will organise an extraordinary party council meeting next weekend to select a short-term successor to Aalto, who announced last week he is incapable of continuing at the helm of the opposition party after having struggled with exhaustion and depression for the past year. His successor will lead the party until the next party conference in June 2019.

Riikka Suominen, the chief editor-in-chief of Vihreä Lanka, estimated on Tuesday that the party has contemplated whether the interim chairperson should be someone who is well known or someone who possibly could continue in the capacity of the chairperson beyond the party conference.

“They’ve also thought about what kind of a person they’re looking for,” she added to YLE Radio 1.

Maria Ohisalo, the interim chairperson of the Green League, announced yesterday she will not throw her hat into the leadership ring and viewed that the short-term chairperson should be someone with nationwide appeal.

Speculation surrounding the looming leadership selection has consequently revolved largely around ex-chairpersons and cabinet members Ville Niinistö and Pekka Haavisto. Another former chairperson and cabinet member, Satu Hassi, stated on Monday she is not interested in succeeding Aalto.

“I hope it’s something I don’t have to consider seriously,” she phrased.

The only party member to declare their interest in the position so far is Outi Alanko-Kahiluoto, a former chairperson of the Green Parliamentary Group.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi