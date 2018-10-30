“The outcome of what has been a weeks-long disagreement is a legislative proposal that according to several legal experts won’t really change anything,” she commented in an interview with Kauppalehti on Monday.

The shortage of skilled workers, rather than the difficulty of making lay-offs, is the key employment-related problem in Finland, views Li Andersson, the chairperson of the Left Alliance.

“The fact that the government that’s running the country has made a promise to an interest group shouldn’t lead to such a divisive, de-stabilising crisis in the labour markets,” she added, referring to the Federation of Finnish Enterprises.

The Finnish government last week offered an olive branch to trade unions by, yet again, amending its proposal to make laying off easier for small businesses and, thereby, reduce the risks such businesses take when hiring employees. The amended proposal was welcomed by trade unions, albeit only on the condition that they are invited to participate in finalising the much-discussed bill.

Andersson believes the government should shift its attention to the skills shortage.

The Left Alliance, she said, would tackle the issue by for example providing more flexible ways for employees to participate in vocational and higher education in order to update their occupational skills.

“The idea is that we’d create lighter opportunities alongside degree programmes for people updating their skills, which would make sure that people who aren’t really there to complete a degree don’t take away study places from those who need a degree,” she explained to the commerce-oriented newspaper.

The opposition party is to shed further light on its education plan for the next electoral term on Tuesday.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi