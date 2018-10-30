The budget appropriations for “a carbon-neutral and resource-wise Finland” are set to decrease from 1.78 billion euros in 2018 to 1.69 billion euros in 2019.

The Finnish government is set to scale down investment in carbon-neutrality in spite of its decision to adopt carbon-neutrality as one of its key focus areas under the 2030 UN Agenda for Sustainable Development.

“That’s the wrong direction. We’re talking about [a decrease of] roughly 95 million euros,” Krista Mikkonen, the chairperson of the Green Parliamentary Group, pointed out to Uusi Suomi on Monday.

“If you choose certain focal points for a particular year, then you should also be investing noticeably in those objectives. This is contrary to what’s happening now,” she continued.

Mikkonen added that she is also puzzled by the decision not to account for budgetary decisions that take the country further away from its carbon-neutrality objective, such as the approximately 3.5 billion euros earmarked in the draft budget for “environmentally harmful subsidies”.

“You should also write them out and monitor where the overall situation is going. The budget documents state that the government is investing 3.5 billion [euros] in environmentally harmful subsidies, but it hasn’t put those into proportion with the euros set aside for promoting carbon-neutrality,” she explained.

“If you looked at these side by side, you’d see that the investments [in carbon-neutrality] are clearly being outweighed and the overall situation is moving in the wrong direction,” added Mikkonen.

“What we should be doing is reducing subsidies for fossil fuels and increasing subsidies for renewables.”

The Green League unveiled its shadow budget earlier last week, calling for noticeable cuts in energy tax subsidies, the introduction of new taxes on plastics, quarrying and air travel, and the allocation of a few hundreds of millions of euros for direct investments.

“We’d cut roughly 800 million euros from environmentally harmful subsidies and raise roughly 280 million euros with new environmental taxes,” summarised Mikkonen.

“We have to respond to the challenge of climate change and sustainability objectives. The Earth’s carrying capacity is what should define the framework for economic policy, instead of the economic policy defining the framework for our ability to combat climate change.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi