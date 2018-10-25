Media reports indicate that the proposal would allow small businesses to hire employees on fixed-term contracts without having to provide justification for the fixed term, but also stipulate that the option could only be exercised once for each employee.

Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) has raised eyebrows by rejecting a proposal floated by labour market organisations as a possible alternative to a government proposal to make laying off easier for small businesses.

Sipilä told YLE on Tuesday that the government has examined the proposal and concluded that it is not satisfactory as relaxing the regulations on fixed-term contracts would erode the labour market position of women considerably. The proposal, he added, also would not have as notable an impact on employment as the much-discussed government proposal to allow small businesses to lay off employees on personal grounds.

“We’re very open, but until there’s a proposal that really replaces it we’ll continue to move resolutely forward with this proposal,” he said.

His readiness to dismiss the proposal has raised questions at the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK) and the Confederation of Unions for Professional and Managerial Staff in Finland (Akava).

“It’s interesting that he has decided to dismiss the idea before it has even been presented formally,” Sture Fjäder, the chairperson at Akava, he commented to Uusi Suomi on Wednesday.

Fjäder also estimated that the long-running dispute has been blown completely out of proportion: “No one is benefiting from this dispute – not wage earners, nor employers. We have bigger things to talk about than this.”

Akava, he added, shares the government’s concerns about the labour market position of women, but if it was forced to choose between “three bad” options, it would choose the proposal based on fixed-term contracts.

Jukka Oksala, the director of working life at EK, similarly estimated viewed that fixed-term contracts would be a more effective means to promote employment, as the impact of the government proposal would hinge on whether or not its introduction results in a shift in judicial practice.

“Also I’m supportive of lowering the hiring threshold, and that’s why I don’t understand why there’s so much opposition to the proposal to use fixed-term contracts,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi