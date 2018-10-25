Aalto on Wednesday stated that he has struggled to cope with depression and exhaustion over the past year and is no longer able to carry out his responsibilities at the helm of the opposition party. “The decision isn’t easy, but it’s the only right one,” he wrote in a statement published on social media.

Touko Aalto has announced he will step aside as the chairperson of the Green League.

“I need more time for my recovery. The Greens, in turn, need a chairperson who can lead the party into the [parliamentary] elections here and now,” said Aalto. “I did my best, but the sickness progressed and took away my ability to work. My doctor-ordered sick leave will continue until the end of the year.”

After the sick leave, he is expected to resume his duties as a Member of the Finnish Parliament.

Lasse Miettinen, the party secretary of the Green League, said in a press conference the announcement came as a shock to the entire leadership of the Green League.

The opposition party states in a press release it will hold an extraordinary party council meeting early next month to select an interim chairperson until its next party conference in June 2019. Members of the party council, it adds, can nominate people who have declared their availability for the position.

“It’s clear we’ll head into the [parliamentary] elections under the leadership of a new chairperson. But in any case, we’ll select a new chairperson next summer,” comments Miettinen.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi