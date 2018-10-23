“The next recession will come. It could start out of the blue, and Finland as an export-dependent country will be among the first to face the problems. But it will come,” he wrote in a blog on Puheenvuoro on Friday.

Jari Lindström (BR), the Minister of Employment, has reminded Finns of the ramifications of the next, inevitable recession in Finland.

“And when it comes, who will be at the helm of the central government? Will it be a government that solves problems and challenges by reaching into the pockets of taxpayers and claiming that no unpleasant decisions will be needed, or will it be a government that reacts to the circumstances and has the courage to make bold decisions that may not be popular?”

The Finnish government, he highlighted, has introduced a number of measures to improve the employment situation in Finland, including the much-criticised proposals to encourage hiring among small businesses and encourage job seekers to become more active.

“If the aforementioned measures have already stirred up plenty of anger, grievance, protests and strikes, and caused us to get a reputation as a government that bullies the unemployed and is more hostile towards workers than any government in history, I wonder what will happen when we have to make even more unpleasant decisions? Not if, but when. There is no escaping it,” he wrote.

Lindström also expressed his concern about the recent wave of strikes and industrial actions in the Finnish Parliament on Friday. The Trade Union for the Public and Welfare Sectors (JHL) launched a two-day strike on Monday, while both the Finnish Industrial Union and Trade Union Pro will organise a strike between Thursday and Sunday.

“The longer the situation continues to simmer as it is, the higher the likelihood that it will escalate,” he warned.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi