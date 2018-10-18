“The Parliament has clearly determined across the government—opposition divide that we should proceed with the employment policy measures that have produced results, including [the proposal to adjust protection against unilateral termination at small businesses],” he stated after the government’s policy approach won the backing of 101 Members of the Finnish Parliament on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) says his government will continue to move forward with its much-discussed proposal to ease laying off for small businesses.

“You should really use discretion and be patient going forward,” added Sipilä.

He also pointed out that the legislative proposal at the heart of the long-running dispute between the government and both the opposition and trade unions is ultimately relatively insignificant in terms of its impact and importance.

The aim of the proposal is to encourage small businesses to hire employees by allowing them to make lay-offs on personal grounds.

“In Finland, you’ll still need proper and sound justification for laying off after the changes have been made. I’m sure there’s some misinformation circulating about this. It’ll still be impossible to make lay-offs on flimsy grounds,” underscored Sipilä.

The reaction of trade unions was anything but calm, however.

The Trade Union for the Public and Welfare Sectors (JHL), the Union of Health and Social Care Professionals in Finland (Tehy), and the Finnish Union of Practical Nurses (Super) announced a series of new industrial actions in protest of the much-discussed proposal on Wednesday.

JHL stated that over 10,000 of its members will participate in a two-day strike to be launched on Monday, 22 October. Tehy and Super, meanwhile, said they will introduce a two-week shift-trading ban on Monday, 22 October.

The Finnish Industrial Union, in turn, is expected to announce additional industrial actions tomorrow on Friday.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi