Members of the Parliament on Wednesday voted 101 for and 73 against the government following a parliamentary debate held one day earlier on the employment policy approach and measures required to encourage hiring by small businesses.

The Finnish government and its employment policy approach continue to enjoy the confidence of most Members of the Parliament.

A total of seven opposition members expressed their backing for the government on Wednesday.

The government has proposed that businesses with no more than 10 employees be allowed to lay off employees on personal grounds. Opposition parties and trade unions, however, have vehemently opposed any revisions that they view would undermine employee protection against unilateral termination.

If Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) was hoping that winning parliamentary support for the employment policy direction would appease irate trade unions, it appears his hope was misguided.

The Trade Union for the Public and Welfare Sectors (JHL) announced yesterday it will organise a two-day strike in protest of the much-discussed legislative proposal.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi