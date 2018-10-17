“When you take into consideration the employment impact of the government’s decisions, you can see that income inequalities have only increased moderately or not at all despite the difficult decisions,” he stated in the Finnish Parliament on Tuesday.

The Finnish government’s economic policy has benefited especially the roughly 100,000 people who have found a way out of unemployment over the past couple of years, says Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre).

“The government’s measures have also improved work incentives for families with children and reduced child poverty,” added Sipilä.

He also highlighted that job seekers who find full-time employment will see their monthly disposable income increase by an average of 1,000 euros.

“Employment is massively important for the public economy. We’re talking about funding for hospitals, daycare centres and care for ageing people,” he stressed during a parliamentary debate on a government statement on the employment policy direction in Finland.

The Finnish Parliament will vote on the statement tomorrow, on Wednesday.

“A one percentage point increase in employment will balance public finances by roughly 1.4 billion euros. Challenges in the coming years mean we’ll need to have an employment rate of at least 75 per cent,” added Sipilä.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi