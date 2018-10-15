The statement has been widely regarded as a means to present for parliamentary consideration a much-discussed government proposal for allowing businesses with no more than 10 employees to make lay-offs on personal grounds.

The Finnish government has, as promised, issued a statement on its employment policy approach to the Parliament, which will debate the statement tomorrow and vote on it on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre), Minister of Employment Jari Lindström (BR) and Kalle Jokinen, the chairperson of the National Coalition Parliamentary Group, underlined in a press conference last week that the statement is not about any single legislative project, but rather about the general direction of employment policy making in Finland.

The government nonetheless calls attention to the significance of the much-discussed proposal in its statement, pointing out for example that the regulations on laying off employees on personal grounds are stricter in Finland than on average in the OECD.

“The law would improve the opportunities of small business owners to employ and thereby reduce unemployment – particularly long-term unemployment. In addition, the law has been viewed to improve productivity. Based on the aforementioned, the government is continuing to draft its proposal for lowering the hiring threshold for small businesses, if the Parliament lends its support on the matter.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi