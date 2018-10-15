The opposition party is seemingly at a loss at how to reverse its downward slide in opinion polls, with its popularity falling by one percentage point to 11.6 per cent, according to YLE , and by 0.8 percentage points to 12.3 per cent, according to Alma Media , in September.

Kimmo Grönlund, a professor of political science at Åbo Akademi University, says the autumn has not been good for the Finnish Green League.

The Green League on Saturday also confirmed that the sick leave of its chairperson, Touko Aalto, will continue until 16 November. Antero Vartia (Greens), a first-term Member of the Finnish Parliament from Helsinki, additionally announced he will not run for re-election in the parliamentary elections of April 2019.

“It hasn’t been a good autumn for the Greens in Finland,” summarised Grönlund.

Aalto said in September he has been ordered by his doctor to take a sick leave for exhaustion-related reasons. He will announce his timetable for resuming his duties at the helm of the opposition party at a later date, according to a press release from the Greens.

Vartia, in turn, explained his decision not to seek re-election by saying he wants to dedicate his time to combating climate change.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi