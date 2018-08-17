17
Fri, Aug

Politics
Tools
Typography
Annika Saarikko (Centre), the Minister of Social Affairs and Health, has declared that she has no intention to tear down the retail monopoly of Alko.
Annika Saarikko (Centre), the Minister of Social Affairs and Health, has declared that she has no intention to tear down the retail monopoly of Alko.

 

The Finnish government may be in for a fierce political battle over the distance sales of alcohol this autumn, but the battle will not jeopardise the retail monopoly of Alko, declares Annika Saarikko (Centre), the Minister of Family Affairs and Social Services.

“Alko’s monopoly won’t be torn down during my ministerial term,” she retorts.

“If the parties have other kinds of aspirations, questions of such magnitude should be brought up when drafting the government programme.”

The debate over the need to overhaul the distance sales of alcohol heated up in the summer following the leak of a draft bill submitted to the European Commission by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. The draft would prohibit the distance sales of beverages with an alcohol content exceeding 2.8 per cent.

The draft bill has stirred up concerns especially among the National Coalition.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT
Photo: Heikki Saukkomaa – Lehtikuva
Source: Uusi Suomi

www.welcome.fi
ICPonline

Week's Most Popular Articles

Finland in the world press

Helsinki Finland Partly Cloudy (day), 21 °C
Current Conditions
Sunrise: 5:40 am   |   Sunset: 9:7 pm
62%     4.9 m/s     34.473 bar
Forecast
Fri Low: 13 °C High: 21 °C
Sat Low: 17 °C High: 20 °C
Sun Low: 15 °C High: 19 °C
Mon Low: 12 °C High: 19 °C
Tue Low: 12 °C High: 18 °C
Wed Low: 11 °C High: 20 °C
Thu Low: 13 °C High: 20 °C
Fri Low: 14 °C High: 20 °C
Sat Low: 13 °C High: 20 °C
Sun Low: 14 °C High: 20 °C

Last Month's Most Read Articles

Partners