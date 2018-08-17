“Alko’s monopoly won’t be torn down during my ministerial term,” she retorts.

The Finnish government may be in for a fierce political battle over the distance sales of alcohol this autumn, but the battle will not jeopardise the retail monopoly of Alko, declares Annika Saarikko (Centre), the Minister of Family Affairs and Social Services.

“If the parties have other kinds of aspirations, questions of such magnitude should be brought up when drafting the government programme.”

The debate over the need to overhaul the distance sales of alcohol heated up in the summer following the leak of a draft bill submitted to the European Commission by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. The draft would prohibit the distance sales of beverages with an alcohol content exceeding 2.8 per cent.

The draft bill has stirred up concerns especially among the National Coalition.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Heikki Saukkomaa – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi