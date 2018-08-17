“This is a question of justice and employment. The family members of business owners who work for the company without having any ownership interest in it must have access to the same unemployment security as wage earners,” he underscored in his blog on Tuesday .

Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) has reiterated his calls for measures to improve unemployment security for the non-owning family members of business owners.

The unemployment security act, he pointed out, is currently the only piece of legislation that does not consider employees who work for a business owned by their co-inhabitant as wage earners.

The Federation of Finnish Enterprises has according to him estimated that the number of people who work for a family business owned by their co-inhabitant without having an ownership interest in the company stands at roughly 22,000.

“If the family members of business owners had the same right as others to unemployment security, it would clarify the system and make it more equal, encourage the hiring of family members, and thereby increase employment and add to both social security contributions and tax revenues,” wrote Sipilä.

He expressed his concern about the lack of unemployment security for the family members of business owners also ahead of the parliamentary elections of 2015.

“I have received messages from business owners about their family members and unemployment security. In practice, it is very difficult for the family member of a business owner to be eligible to unemployment security,” he wrote in September 2014.

The Finnish government announced after its framework session last spring it will “improve the realisation of the right of business owners' non-owning family members to earnings-based unemployment security”.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Roni Rekomaa – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi