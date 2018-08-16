Teuvo Hakkarainen and Ville Vähämäki of the Finns Party have asked for more time to submit their reports about their controversial housing arrangements in Helsinki to the Finnish Parliament, reports YLE .

Iltalehti in July reported that Hakkarainen and Vähämäki have received a raised, tax-free expense allowance for the rent of a basement unit that is not designated as a residential unit in the articles of association. Vähämäki lived in the unit in 2013–2015, while Hakkarainen continues to maintain it as his home in Helsinki.

The duo were asked last week to disclose what they have agreed on in regards to the housing arrangement and what kind of information they have had about the property in question.

The lessor of the basement unit is Dennis Pasterstein (NCP), a deputy councillor for the City of Helsinki. He confirmed to Iltalehti that the 62-square-metre unit is effectively a sauna.

The Finnish Parliament is investigating whether Hakkarainen and Vähämäki have received the raised expense allowance on false grounds. Members of Parliament from outside Uusimaa are entitled to a monthly expense allowance of up to 1,809.15 euros as long as they own or rent a second home in Helsinki, Espoo, Kauniainen or Vantaa.

Pertti Rauhio, the administrative director at the Parliament, told YLE that the next steps will depend on the reports of Hakkarainen and Vähämäki.

“If it’s their view that the raised expense allowance shouldn’t have been paid, then we’ll agree on how it’ll be repaid. If they think they’ve been entitled to the raised allowance, I won’t make a decision, but I’ll bring the matter to the parliamentary office. The office will then decide whether the allowances should be collected."

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Kimmo Mäntylä – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi