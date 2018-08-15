“I promised to mull over my future during the summer. I have made my decision: I will run in the parliamentary elections next spring,” he stated in his blog on Tuesday . “My party will be Blue Reform and my electoral district Uusimaa, from which I was elected to the Parliament in 2011 and 2015.”

Jussi Niinistö (BR), the Finnish Minister of Defence, has announced he will run in the parliamentary elections held in April 2019.

Niinistö, who received over 11,000 votes in the previous elections, said he is confident he will gain support from “national defence-oriented voters in Uusimaa”.

“My campaign slogan was ‘For a safe Finland’, and I’m eager to continue this work,” he commented to YLE on Tuesday. “My voters now have an opportunity to decide if I have been a good minister of defence.”

The Blue Reform has struggled to make any notable gains in any of the major opinion polls conducted in Finland. YLE reported last week that popular support for the newly established party has dropped below the one per cent mark.

Niinistö insisted in his blog that he is not concerned by the bleak poll results.

“The latest YLE poll has made me more determined. I originally joined the Finns Party at a time (2004), when its support rating started with one or zero in both elections and opinion polls. Parties have gotten back on their feet after being knocked down before – by having a credible agenda and diverse experience, by campaigning hard and having a tough fact-based approach,” he wrote.

He also stated to the public broadcaster that 10 seats would be an acceptable result for the Blue Reform in 2019. The party currently has 18 seats in the Finnish Parliament.

The fate of the newly established party is billed to hinge on the decisions of its more recognised lawmakers. Timo Soini (BR), the Minister for Foreign Affairs, has yet to announce whether he will run in the upcoming elections, while Maria Lohela, a former Speaker of the Parliament, stated at the start of this month that she will not be up for re-election in 2019.

The parliamentary elections will be held on 14 April 2019.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Emmi Korhonen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi