Soini has come under heavy criticism over the past couple of days after he, in his personal blog, voiced his satisfaction with the fate of a bill that would have legalised abortion during the first 14 weeks of pregnancy in Argentina. The Argentine Senate voted 38 against to 31 in favour of the historic bill after an over 15-hour debate last Wednesday.

Several members of the opposition have expressed their interest in determining whether Timo Soini (BR), the Minister for Foreign Affairs, continues to enjoy the confidence of the Finnish Parliament.

Ville Niinistö (Greens) is one of several opposition members to respond to the blog post by calling for a motion of no confidence and urging the government to distance itself from the views of Soini, who according to him has shown his contempt for women’s rights by advocating an absolute ban on abortion.

“The government has failed to react, even though the actions are not in line with the position of Finland,” he wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

“The National Coalition’s [Petteri] Orpo and the Centre’s [Juha] Sipilä have only twiddled their arms. A vote of confidence against the minister for foreign affairs would force the National Coalition and Centre to finally declare which is more important: women’s rights or Soini’s own objectives.”

Both Orpo and Sipilä have responded to the controversy by assuring that the government is committed to promoting the rights of women and girls. Sipilä, however, has also reminded that cabinet members have a right to their personal opinion, provoking another outcry from opposition.

Touko Aalto, the chairperson of the Green League, and Li Andersson, the chairperson of the Left Alliance, confirmed to STT on Monday that the opposition parties will weigh up a variety of measures to challenge the position of Soini in their party conferences later in August.

Andersson explained that the opposition has no choice but to take action given the prime minister’s failure to do so.

“I think also other opposition parties are ready to take action in this case, which means we may be talking about a motion of no confidence or another comparable measure,” she commented to the news agency.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Roni Rekomaa – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi