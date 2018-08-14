The bill would allow businesses with no more than 20 staff to make lay-offs on personal grounds.

The Central Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions (SAK) has announced its preparedness to take union-specific action if the government refuses to scrap a bill for the so-called redundancy act, arguing that the bill would place employees in an unequal position.

“Now is also the time to abandon a bill that would make arbitrary lay-offs possible at small businesses,” declared Jarkko Eloranta, the chairperson of SAK. “Particularly as [the Research Institute of the Finnish Economy] Etla and [the Labour Institute for Economic Research] PT have already concluded that the employment impacts would likely remain limited.”

The bill is being considered also by the Finnish Council of Regulatory Impact Analysis.

“We have agreed on the timetables and workplace-specific action plans together with the unions. These will be discussed by the managements of our member unions in the weeks to come. We will take action unless the government withdraws the bill,” he reiterated.

Eloranta also commended the government for withdrawing its proposal to allow employers to hire under 30-year-old job seekers who have been without a job for at least three months on fixed-term basis without providing justification for the fixed term. The bill, he explained, would have undermined the ability of young people to integrate into the labour market.

SAK on Monday also voiced its tentative concern about the upcoming budget session. Petteri Orpo (NCP), the Minister of Finance, said last week he has appointed three permanent state secretaries to identify additional measures with a positive short-term impact on the employment situation.

“We do not yet know what will come out of the budget session, but so far the government has offered more stick than carrot with its measures,” Eloranta said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Markku Ulander – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi