“We talked about this between late May and early June. Everyone has a right to their personal opinions,” Sipilä stated to STT on Sunday.

Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) has invited the wrath of the opposition by refusing to condemn the anti-abortion comments made on Friday by Timo Soini (BR), the Minister for Foreign Affairs.

“Ministers in Sipilä’s government are apparently allowed to use their position freely to oppose women’s rights. Small things like women’s rights aren’t allowed to crumble the positive spirit of co-operation between the male ministers of Sipilä’s government,” slammed Emma Kari (Greens).

Her bemusement was echoed by Touko Aalto, the chairperson of the Green League.

“When you’re talking about a minister for foreign affairs whose statements have repeatedly undermined the position of Finland, the prime minister can’t shrug off the issue by stating that everyone can say whatever they please in a personal capacity,” he commented on Twitter on Sunday.

Anders Adlercreutz, a deputy chairperson of the Swedish People’s Party, likened the situation to one where the executive of a company not only does not share but also repeatedly voices his disapproval with the corporate values.

“If a business executive doesn’t share the company’s values and repeatedly calls them into question, he or she has no future in the company. Isn’t that right, business executive Sipilä?” he asked.

Mikkel Näkkäljärvi, the chairperson of the Finnish Social Democratic Youth, called attention to the inconsistency between tolerating the anti-abortion views of Soini and not tolerating the values of Jussi Halla-aho, the chairperson of the Finns Party.

“The values of Halla-aho’s Finns Party were a problem for the Centre and National Coalition, which is understandable. Minister for Foreign Affairs Soini’s ultra-conservative values that restrict women’s right to self-determination don’t seem to be a problem at least to our prime minister,” he stated.

Soini on Friday commended the Argentine Senate for rejecting a historic bill that would have legalised abortion during the first 14 weeks of pregnancy. “Long live life! Stronger than death,” he wrote in his personal blog.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Mikko Stig – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi