“The right to protest is an important basic right,” he underscored on Twitter on Thursday. “But it’s important to draw a line between [protesting] and unjustifiably preventing the work of authorities or refusing to follow the orders of an aircraft pilot, which is illegal and, if it became more common, would cause unreasonable harm and even danger to outsiders.”

Kai Mykkänen (NCP), the Minister of the Interior, has clarified his stance on the right to protest after receiving a flood of feedback for his comments to tabloid dailies on Wednesday.

Mykkänen one day earlier stopped short of condemning the much-publicised actions of Aino Pennanen, the legislative secretary of the Green League. He told Ilta-Sanomat on Wednesday that protesters should always ensure their actions are proportionate to the extent of harm they cause to others.

Pennanen was escorted out of an aircraft that was awaiting take-off at Helsinki Airport on Tuesday, after she demanded that the pilot not take off until a fellow passenger who was being deported had disembarked the aircraft.

“Acting against the orders of a pilot on an aircraft that is about to take off is wrong in my opinion,” Mykkänen said on Thursday.

Eastern Uusimaa Police Department on Thursday stated it continues to examine whether a pre-trial investigation should be opened into the incident. A police spokesperson also reiterated that all details related to the deportee and the grounds for deportation will be kept under wraps.

“Determining if Pennanen’s case meets the elements of an offence is something the police and courts will have to do,” added Mykkänen.

His earlier comments had raised eyebrows among a handful of policy makers, including Simon Elo, the chairperson of the Blue Reform Parliamentary Group.

“I have all the respect for minister Mykkänen, but it is self-evident that in big cities the National Coalition is competing for the same votes as the Greens. The Blue Reform’s sensible conservatism is a clear-worded counterforce for the Greens,” said Elo.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Jussi Nukari – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi