“Suspending the removals would be an absolutely disproportionate measure in light of the fact that questions about initial asylum decisions have been raised because of certain individual cases,” he commented in an interview with YLE on Wednesday .

Kai Mykkänen (NCP), the Minister of the Interior, has rejected calls for the suspension of the forced removals of unsuccessful asylum seekers.

Mykkänen also reminded that the entire asylum system would be rendered irrelevant if it was impossible to remove applicants who have been denied asylum.

Touko Aalto, the chairperson of the Green League, demanded earlier yesterday that the forced removals be suspended until it can be guaranteed that the legal protection, basic rights and human rights of asylum applicants are not jeopardised during the asylum process. He stated that he is particularly concerned about the deportations of unsuccessful applicants to Afghanistan.

“Afghanistan is one of the most dangerous countries in the world. Forced removals there must be suspended. No one should be sent to a place where their life is in danger,” he pleaded on Twitter.

The political debate about the legitimacy of forced removals was kindled earlier this week by Aino Pennanen, the legislative secretary of the Green League. Pennanen was escorted out of an aircraft awaiting take-off at Helsinki Airport on Tuesday after she refused to sit down in protest of the forcible return of a fellow passenger.

No details as to where the passenger was being deported to and on what grounds have yet to emerge.

“The problem is not citizen activism in support of human rights but the government’s cold-hearted and inhumane asylum policy,” reiterated Aalto.

He called attention to a number of decisions that he believes have jeopardised the legal protection of asylum seekers in Finland: “Asylum seekers are no longer typically provided with a legal aid to the decisive hearing that is the asylum interview. The appeal periods have shortened and the remuneration levels adjusted, which is why it is difficult to find a knowledgeable lawyer to draft the appeal.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Roni Rekomaa – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi