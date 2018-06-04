Soini on 10 May took part in an anti-abortion vigil where participants prayed and lit candles in memory of aborted fetuses, provoking criticism from both opposition members and his fellow cabinet members . Niinistö reminded to Talouselämä on Saturday that cabinet members cannot become private citizens at the flick of a switch while abroad.

President Sauli Niinistö has expressed his puzzlement with the decision of Timo Soini (BR), the Minister for Foreign Affairs, to participate in an anti-abortion demonstration in Ottawa, Canada.

“Ministers can definitely become private citizens in their free time in some situations, but voicing your opinion is a whole other question. Are you really acting as a private citizen if you voice your opinion on a public forum of sorts on an issue that’s topical in the country you’re visiting?” asked Niinistö.

“Ministers can’t voice their views on political and social issues as private citizens while abroad especially if the issues are topical in that particular country,” he answered.

Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) on Friday underlined that all cabinet members recognise the importance of not inviting misinterpretations when participating in events during official visits overseas.

“Because ministers have the right to participate in private events during official visits, we have to be extremely careful that they do so truly as private citizens rather than ministers,” he stated.

Soini, meanwhile, underscored that all democratic nations must guarantee the freedom of religion, opinion and speech.

“This is my personal position, which has been measured in elections. I’ve been asked about [my position on abortion] before every elections and I’m sure I'll be asked about it again in the future, if I’m up for election,” he said. “Cabinet members on a one-week trip have several nights off. They can attend a football match, visit a Guggenheim [museum] or participate in a Pride march at their own discretion.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Heikki Saukkomaa – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi