Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) says in his blog he is relieved that the amendments requested by the committee to ensure compliance with the constitution can be implemented as part of ordinary parliamentary procedure.

The Parliament’s Constitutional Law Committee published its long-awaited statement on the social, health care and regional government reform bill on Friday.

“My initial impression is that [the committee] is showing a green light to freedom of choice and the funding framework of counties,” he wrote on Friday.

The Constitutional Law Committee estimated in its statement that the reform bill continues to contain a number of constitutional issues, especially in regards to the schedule for increasing patients’ freedom to choose their service provider and the funding of the social and health care services provided by counties.

It warned that the schedule for increasing patients’ freedom of choice is so ambitious that it could create uncontrollable risks to patient safety, arguing that the implementation should thereby be phased according to regions and services.

Also the transitional period must consequently be extended considerably, according to Annika Lapintie (Left Alliance), the chairperson of the Constitutional Law Committee.

Funding for the social and health care services of counties, in turn, was deemed insufficient to the extent that it could compromise the ability of counties to protect basic and human rights particularly in special circumstances.

Sipilä on Friday added that the government will examine the statement more thoroughly in the days to come and remains fully committed to pushing the massive reform over the finish line.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Markku Ulander – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi