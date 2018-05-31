Iltalehti on Wednesday revealed Soini participated in a demonstration against abortion while on an official visit to Ottawa, Canada, on 10 May. The news came only a few days after the minister for foreign affairs had expressed his disappointment with the outcome of the abortion referendum held in Ireland on Friday.

Timo Soini (BR), the Finnish Minister for Foreign Affairs, has sparked controversy for already the second time in the past couple of days because of his opposition to abortion.

Soini’s state secretary, Samuli Virtanen, tweeted a photograph of himself and Soini participating in the National March for Life in Ottawa on 10 May.

Pro life also in Ottawa. On National March for Life with Foreign Minister Timo Soini. This is awesome! pic.twitter.com/CDAoZBHgA9 — Samuli Virtanen (@SamuVirtanen) May 10, 2018

Ville Niinistö, an ex-chairperson of the Green League, views that Soini has demonstrated a lack of discretion by participating in a demonstration organised by what he says is a movement that opposes women’s rights to abortion and autonomy.

“It is absolutely inappropriate,” he writes on Facebook. “Finnish foreign policy seeks to promote equality and women’s rights. We must demand an explanation from the government for minister Soini’s actions and participation in a demonstration that contradicts Finland’s foreign policy during an official visit.”

Annika Saarikko (Centre), the Minister of Social Services and Family Affairs, underscores that she is an advocate of the right to abortion.

“Allowing abortions is an example of responsible equality and human rights policy making. Finland is not intent on compromising this principle in any national or international arenas. The more challenging the environment for promoting sexual and reproductive health becomes, the more resolute Finland must be,” she stated in a press release.

Soini himself has rejected the criticism.

“I participated in a night vigil that started at 9pm. I was off-duty when the event was held. It’s absolutely clear that everyone has the right to an opinion and the freedom of religion,” he stated in a brief reply to Helsingin Sanomat.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Vesa Moilanen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi