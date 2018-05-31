Katainen views that the area's preparedness has improved following the adoption of instruments such as the stability mechanism but concedes that it is another question entirely whether the structures are sufficient and whether they can utilised effectively.

The euro area is clearly better equipped than before to react to the possible escalation of another eurozone crisis, Jyrki Katainen, a Vice-President at the European Commission, has stated to Kauppalehti.

“It all starts with the member state’s determination and ability to take action,” he reminded in an interview with the business-oriented newspaper on Wednesday.

Katainen declined, however, to comment specifically on the political situation in Italy, arguing that doing so would not promote “positive development”.

Concerns about a full-blown financial crisis in the eurozone have re-emerged this week due to the continuing political turmoil and prospect of snap elections in Italy, the fourth-biggest economy in the European Union.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Sunday vetoed the nomination of Paolo Savona, a euro-sceptic ex-official at the Bank of Italy, as the country’s finance minister in a move that led to the collapse the coalition talks between the populist winners of the general elections, the Lega Nord and Five Star Movement. The country has been without a government since the general elections in March.

On Monday, Mattarella appointed Carlo Cottarelli, an ex-director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), to re-start the coalition talks in a bid to form an interim government. The Lega Nord and Five Star Movement, however, have announced they will reject the nomination in the Italian Parliament.

Cottarelli has said he will hold new general elections by early next year, possibly as early as in September.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: John Thys – AFP/Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi