Risikko on Tuesday revealed that the massive reform is set to be on the parliamentary agenda in the first week of July.

Paula Risikko (NCP), the Speaker of the Parliament, has somewhat unexpectedly shed light on the timetable for the social, health care and regional government reform in an attempt to damper the ongoing speculation that has begun to affect the work of the Finnish Parliament.

“At the moment, it looks like that should be enough,” she said, adding that the timetable will be clarified after the government has drawn its conclusions on the long-awaited statement of the Constitutional Law Committee.

“If necessary, we’ll examine if more time is needed after [6 July],” said Risikko.

The Finnish Parliament was initially set to vote on the social, health care and regional government reform bill in early June, while the first legislative amendments related to the reform were to be implemented on 1 July.

The Parliament’s Constitutional Law Committee’s draft statement on the massive reform was leaked late last week to Ilta-Sanomat, further intensifying the debate surrounding the timetable. The draft statement draws attention to a number of constitutional problems in, for example, the proposed funding of the new social and health care system and the timetable for increasing patients’ rights to choose their service provider.

“The committee is of the opinion that a large-scale transfer of tasks to the private sector is in non-compliance with the constitutional obligation of appropriateness until the regulations on the reform’s funding and date of implementation have been adjusted,” the statement read according to Ilta-Sanomat.

The leak was on the agenda as the chairpersons of all parties and parliamentary groups convened yesterday to discuss the reform.

Also the chairpersons concluded that the first county elections cannot be held in October, an admission that will facilitate the preparatory work of parliamentary committees, according to Risikko.

Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) and Minister of Finance Petteri Orpo (NCP) both admitted last weekend that the elections will not be held on schedule and, instead, drew attention to the importance of finalising the draft bill.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Heikki Saukkomaa – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi