“We did a lot of work today, and we’ll continue at eight o’clock tomorrow morning. That’s all I have to say. There are no estimates of the timetable,” said Annika Lapintie (Left Alliance), the chairperson of the Constitutional Law Committee.

Members of the Parliament’s Constitutional Law Committee refused yesterday to offer a timetable for publishing their highly anticipated statement on the social, health care and regional government reform bill.

Anna-Maja Henriksson (SFP) was similarly unable or unwilling to respond to questions about how long the committee will need to wrap up its work on the reform bill.

“I have no idea. We’ll take as long as we need,” she retorted. “The Constitutional Law Committee must in my opinion be allowed the freedom to work uninterrupted. If we next week, then so be it. The expectation is that it’ll be done.”

The Constitutional Law Committee is no longer under as much pressure to finalise its statement on the reform bill before the end of the week after the government conceded that the first county elections cannot be held on schedule in October.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Heikki Saukkomaa – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi