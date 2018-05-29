“Of course it’s regrettable that non-team players are popping up from the united ruling coalition because this is an extremely important reform,” he stated to Uusi Suomi on Monday.

Sampo Terho (BR), the Minister of European Affairs, Culture and Sports, says it is regrettable that the unity of the ruling three-party coalition is beginning to crack in regards to the social, health care and regional government reform.

Susanna Koski (NCP) announced last week she will vote against the massive reform due to what she said are problems in the schedule and contents of the reform. Elina Lepomäki (NCP) declared her intention to vote against the reform bill already in March.

“It’s a well-known fact that the margins are small. So, it’s unfortunate and regrettable that non-team players have started popping up at a time when you’d need good co-operation to finalise this much-needed reform,” commented Terho.

Petteri Orpo (NCP), the Minister of Finance, has also revealed that the National Coalition is prepared to withdraw its support for the long-discussed social, health care and regional government reform if it deems that the reform fails to meet its key objectives, such as generating cost savings, improving the quality of services and increasing patients’ freedom to choose their service providers.

Terho on Monday pointed out that all three ruling parties have laid out clear objectives for the reform.

The Blue Reform, he said, considers it crucial that the reform succeeds in curbing the increase in social and health care costs, improving the quality of services, reducing waiting periods, tearing down red tape and guaranteeing that smaller domestic service providers are not excluded from the market. The reform is currently set to meet these objectives, affirmed Terho.

He declined to comment on whether or not his confidence in the coalition partners has been dented by the departures of Koski and Lepomäki.

“It’s now up to every ruling party to prove that they can carry out reforms like this,” he stressed.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Jussi Nukari – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi