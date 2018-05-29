Soini reiterated his widely documented opposition to abortion in his personal blog after the Irish voted overwhelmingly – by 66.4 per cent to 33.6 per cent – in favour of a proposal to repeal a constitutional ban on abortion in a referendum on Friday, 25 May.

Timo Soini (BR), the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland, received no support for his views on abortion from his fellow cabinet members.

“The world is becoming stranger indeed if you need to justify yourself for defending life. I do defend it, however, in both the appropriate and inappropriate moment. A well of dirty water. It may look good, but it tastes bad,” he phrased on Sunday.

His blog post prompted a handful of opposition members to ask the government to clarify its position on the issue.

Kai Mykkänen (NCP), the Minister of the Interior, responded to such questions by assuring that the views of Soini do not reflect the official position of the Finnish government.

“As the minister for international development, I increased funding for sexual and mental health and for support related to reproductive rights, including the possibility of safe abortion in developing countries,” he tweeted on Monday.

“This is precisely how it is,” confirmed Anne Virolainen (NCP), the current Minister for International Trade and Development. “Finland has drawn attention to sexual and mental health and reproductive rights in all contexts – most recently in a meeting of development ministers on Tuesday. The right to abortion is not a matter of opinion. It is a matter of human rights.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Roni Rekomaa – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi