“We’ve received messages about these kinds of packages,” he revealed in an interview with Aamulehti on Sunday .

Jari Lindström (BR), the Minister of Employment, has expressed his concern about reports that employers have begun offering tailor-made packages to help unemployed job seekers to satisfy the activity criteria laid out in the activation model for unemployment security.

“Employers are offering the unemployed these kind of tailored packages, which are used to satisfy the activity criteria but that don’t really promote activity. This was certainly not the objective, certainly not,” said Lindström.

He admitted that the much-discussed activation model is not without its problems but added that the model has been largely received well by the Employment and Economic Development Offices (TE Offices). “They’ve told that it’s becoming clear that people who haven’t shown any interest [in working] for years are becoming more active,” he revealed.

The Finnish government has begun drafting revisions to address the problems in the activation model, but introducing them will likely take a while longer as the twists and turns of the social, health care and regional government reform are affecting all parliamentary decision making, according to Lindström.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Vesa Moilanen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi