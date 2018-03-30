Support for the opposition party has therefore crept up by almost a percentage point since December, allowing it to switch places at the top of the poll with the National Coalition.

The Social Democratic Party would emerge victorious from the parliamentary elections with a 21 per cent share of the vote if the elections were held today, according to an opinion poll commissioned by Iltalehti and Uusi Suomi.

The poll results corroborate a trend that has been evident in polls conducted by both YLE and Helsingin Sanomat: the Social Democratic Party is on an upswing, while the National Coalition is gradually losing support.

The two parties remain clearly the most supported parties in Finland.

The Centre has yet to utilise the improved economic situation to boost its popularity and continues spinning its wheels around the 16 per cent mark. The Green League, meanwhile, has continued on its downward trajectory and seen its support drop by over a percentage point since the beginning of the year to 13.3 per cent.

A total of 1,500 people were surveyed for the poll online or by phone between 16 and 26 March by Tietoykkönen. The poll has a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

