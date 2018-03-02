YLE on Friday reported that support for the National Coalition fell from 20.8 to 20.0 per cent between January and February. The Social Democratic Party, on the other hand, found itself perched atop the polls after recording an increase of 2.3 percentage points in support to 21.0 per cent.

The National Coalition’s reign atop the opinion polls has come to an end.

The public broadcasting company estimates that the surge in support for the opposition party is a consequence of continuing public resistance to the activation model for unemployment security.

The Centre Party saw its popularity dwindle by 0.4 percentage points between January and February, leaving it 3.0 percentage points behind the National Coalition and only 2.5 percentage points ahead of the Green League.

Both the Green League and Left Alliance registered up-ticks in support, the former from 14.0 to 14.5 per cent and the latter from 8.1 to 8.9 per cent. The Finns Party and Swedish People’s Party, by contrast, recorded drops in popularity, the former from 9.6 to 8.5 per cent and the latter from 4.6 to 2.9 per cent.

