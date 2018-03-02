Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) has warned that the collapse of the social, health care and regional government reform would result in snap elections in Finland.
Sipilä underscored that pushing through the long-discussed, massive reform remains “plan A” for his government. Whether or not the reform will be carried out will be determined when the bill is put to a vote in the Finnish Parliament in June, he added while hosting journalists at his official residence in Helsinki on Thursday.
“The starting point is that every parliamentary group holds its lines,” he said. “If the reform was to collapse, it’d be a blow to the credibility of the entire political system.”
Elina Lepomäki (NCP) on Wednesday expressed her reservations about the reform bill, adding that she will likely vote against the bill in June. She also revealed that her views are shared by some of her fellow members of the National Coalition.
The three-party ruling coalition formed by the Centre, National Coalition and Blue Reform only has a narrow, five-seat majority in the Finnish Parliament.
Aleksi Teivainen – HT
Photo: Roni Rekomaa – Lehtikuva
Source: Uusi Suomi