Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) has assured that “plan A” is still to carry out the social, health care and regional government reform.

Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) has warned that the collapse of the social, health care and regional government reform would result in snap elections in Finland.

Sipilä underscored that pushing through the long-discussed, massive reform remains “plan A” for his government. Whether or not the reform will be carried out will be determined when the bill is put to a vote in the Finnish Parliament in June, he added while hosting journalists at his official residence in Helsinki on Thursday.