Almost a sixth (16.3) per cent of the people surveyed said they would cast their vote for the Centre Party. The share represents an increase of one percentage point from the previous poll commissioned by the newspaper.

The Centre Party has registered a modest up-tick in voter support but remains far behind the two most supported parties in Finland, the National Coalition and Social Democrats, indicates a poll by Helsingin Sanomat.

The National Coalition is projected to win 21.7 per cent and the Social Democrats 19.0 per cent of the vote if the parliamentary elections were held today.

The Green League, in turn, has seen its popularity dwindle by 1.1 percentage points to 14.4 per cent, while the Left Alliance and Finns Party continue to compete for the fifth place in the rankings with the former being the choice of 9.1 and the latter that of 8.6 per cent of respondents.

The poll was conducted by Kantar TNS between 22 January and 15 February.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Antti Aimo-Koivisto – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi