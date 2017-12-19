“My plan was to walk away from active politics after this term. I’m now promising to consider if I should after all go to the Parliament or to Europe in 2019. Give me time. I’ll be needing it,” he wrote in his personal blog on Monday .

Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Timo Soini (BR), has revealed that he is re-considering his decision to leave politics at the end of the current electoral term in 2019.

Soini is a member of the newly registered Blue Reform Party, which held its first ever party conference in Tampere on Saturday. The mood at the event was good, described Soini.

“I’ve been in the same position once before. The mood was the same. The outlook is better. No one had faith in the rise of the Finns Party in 1995. But rise it did. As we lifted. With persistent, hard work. Two election shocks. The newly elected leadership of the blues are at the start of a tough journey,” he phrased.

Soini estimated that the newly registered party has political talent and experience.

“The party is not an end in itself, but it’s a necessary foundation for our activities. A political home. It can be big or small. As long as it’s our own.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Markku Ulander – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi