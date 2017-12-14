Helsingin Sanomat on Wednesday reported that voter support for the party has plummeted by as much as six percentage points over the past twelve months to 14.8 per cent, its lowest level since the second half of 2011.

The Centre was stripped of its status as the third most supported political party in Finland in August by the Green League, which has been on a similar downward trajectory since its popularity peaked at 17.5 per cent in August. Voter support for the opposition party, regardless, remains higher than in the first half of the year, at 15.4 per cent.

The National Coalition, on the other hand, saw its popularity creep up by 0.8 percentage points from the previous month to 22.2 per cent in December, its highest level in 2017.

The Social Democratic Party recorded no change in support and remains the choice of 19.0 per cent of Finns, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

The Left Alliance continued on the upward trajectory it has been for the past three months by recording a 0.5 percentage point increase in voter support to 9.3 per cent. The Finns Party, by contrast, continued to lose support for the second consecutive month, dropping from 8.7 to 8.0 per cent.

Less than five (4.4) per cent of respondents revealed that they would cast their vote for the Swedish People’s Party and over three (3.3) that they would cast their vote for the Christian Democrats.

Fewer than two per cent (1.6%) of the 2,356 people surveyed by TNS Kantar between 14 November and 10 December voiced their support for the Blue Reform. The poll thus indicates that voter support for the ruling three-party coalition has increased moderately from the previous month, from 38.1 to 38.6 per cent.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Jussi Nukari – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi