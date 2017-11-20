Helsingin Sanomat on Sunday reported that voter support for the National Coalition has dropped by 0.5 percentage points to 21.4 per cent since October, while that for the Social Democrats has risen by 0.9 percentage points to 19.0 percent.

The National Coalition’s lead over the Social Democrats has narrowed by almost 1.5 percentage points to 2.4 percentage points, finds an opinion poll commissioned by Helsingin Sanomat .

The National Coalition has thus remained the most supported political party in Finland since April, 2017.

The Greens and Centre – the third and fourth most supported parties in Finland – continued their slides, with the former recording a drop of 0.4 percentage points and the latter one of 0.3 percentage points in popularity.

Support for the ruling three-party coalition has slipped to 38.1 per cent – over a half of which is accounted for by the National Coalition. The Centre has seen its popularity plummet by almost six percentage points over the past twelve months, while the newly registered Blue Reform Party has struggled to gain relevance and lift its support from around 1.5 per cent.

A total of 2,434 Finns were interviewed for the poll by TNS between 16 October and 13 November.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Kalle Parkkinen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi