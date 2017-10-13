YLE on Thursday reported that over three-quarters (76%) of the public are willing to grant him a second term, a percentage that signals an increase from the already high level of support – 68 per cent – measured by Helsingin Sanomat in September.

President Sauli Niinistö is an overwhelming favourite to win re-election in the presidential elections held next January.

Niinistö is therefore projected to secure his re-election before the second round of voting.

The only noteworthy challenge is expected to come from Pekka Haavisto (Greens), who is polling at 14 per cent according to YLE. Haavisto went head-to-head with Niinistö also in the previous presidential elections, losing in the second round of voting with a 37 per cent share of the ballot.

Laura Huhtasaari (PS) was the choice of three per cent, and both Merja Kyllönen (LA) and Matti Vanhanen (Centre) the choice of two per cent of the 1,470 people surveyed by Taloustutkimus between 2 and 10 October. Tuula Haatainen (SDP) and Nils Torvalds (SFP), meanwhile, each received one per cent of the hypothetical vote.

Over a tenth (11%) of the people surveyed declined or were unable to reveal which of the candidates would receive their vote if the elections were held today.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Markku Ulander – Lehtikuva