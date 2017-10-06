Uusi Suomi has obtained information indicating that the political association has all but completed its campaign to collect the 5,000 support cards required to register a new political party and is currently doing a re-count of the cards.

The Blue Reform Party is set to be entered into the party register in the near future, believes Uusi Suomi.

Simon Elo, the chairperson of the Blue Parliamentary Group, declines to explicitly verify the information, however.

“We’re now doing a re-count and will organise a press conference next week,” he commented to Uusi Suomi on Thursday.

Collecting the required number of supporter cards proved more painstaking than initially anticipated by the Blue Reform. Elo in August gauged that the unexpected difficulties were attributable to the fact that the campaign coincided with the busiest summer holiday season.

Although the objective seems to now have been reached, the future of the soon-to-be political party remains uncertain. YLE on Thursday reported that only 1.5 per cent of the public would be currently willing to cast their vote for the Blue Reform.

The political association was founded after 20 lawmakers left the Finns Party Parliamentary Group on 13 June in protest of the election of Jussi Halla-aho, a Member of the European Parliament, as the chairperson of the Finns Party. The lawmakers then established the New Alternative Parliamentary Group before re-naming the group to the Blue Parliamentary Group on 28 August.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Vesa Moilanen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi