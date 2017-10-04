“You’ve marketed your party as environmentally friendly, a supporter of rail transport, an opponent of climate change and a defender of flexible forms of transport, and yet you’re throwing a spanner in the works to prevent any changes from being made to rail transport and us from responding to climate change,” stated Mirja Vehkaperä (Centre).

Touko Aalto, the chairperson of the Green League, yesterday faced a number of questions about the opposition party’s role in preparing an interpellation against a government proposal to de-regulate passenger rail services in Finland.

“What exactly is your stance?” she asked.

Aalto responded to the criticism by stressing that the passenger rail market must be opened to competition in an extremely careful and controlled fashion to ensure the reform is not counter-intuitive.

“The objective of opening the market to competition must be to increase the overall availability of rail services. It should be recognised that improving the level of service is a challenging goal to reach while you're trying to encourage price competition,” he said.

The Green League, he added, is in favour of many key aspects of the reform but also views that numerous questions remain unanswered.

“Increasing rail passenger volumes requires that you invest sufficiently, more than today, in the rail network and its functionality, as has been noted many times before. There’s an interest and need to increase rail services specifically on those sections of the network that are already under the biggest pressure and need the most investments.”

“Shouldn’t we have an understanding of and a proposal for these additional railway investments before we start making decisions that require that those investments are made?” argued Aalto.

Anne Berner (Centre), the Minister of Transport and Communications, admitted that the question of should the de-regulation be carried out only after making investments to the rail network is relevant.

“This is a relevant question, but we currently have unused railway capacity, [and] we’ve reduced rail services for many years. We only have very few bottlenecks and only at certain times of day. We also need to justify these future investments, and that’s why it’s extremely important that we’re able to really increase rail passenger volumes and truly find a way to justify investing in the network,” she explained.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Jussi Nukari – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi